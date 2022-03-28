MARGARET JANE CATLEDGE BREEDING

Margaret Jane Catledge Breeding, 81, of Oxford passed away peacefully at the Pinnacle of Oxford on Friday, March 25, 2022. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with the Rev. Robert Allen officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 10:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Oxford Memorial Cemetery.

Jane was born in Water Valley, MS on January 25, 1941, to the late Julian Porter and Mae Perry Catledge. The family moved to Mobile, AL, shortly after for her parents to serve at Brookley Field Air Service Command during WWII. When the war was over, her family moved to Oxford. Jane graduated from University High School in 1960. Following high school, she completed beauty school and served as a hair stylist for a short time. She then worked at the Catledge’s Dry Cleaning businesses for several years. Jane spent most of her life working at home raising her three children. She enjoyed traveling, especially to the Western US and New England states and attending functions at the NROTC at Ole Miss with her husband, Les. Jane loved shopping for clothes and jewelry as well as eating at the Beacon and other restaurants in Oxford, The Cracker Barrel in Batesville and Corkey’s BBQ in Memphis. She also had a standing appointment twice a week at Continental Hairstyles with her longtime friend, Loretta Bogue. Jane was a member of the First Baptist Church and former member of the Order of Eastern Star. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Louis Foster Jackson, Jr. (father of Mark and Virginia) and her husband, Retired Commander Leslie Edward Breeding, Jr. (father of John).

Survivors include her children, Rev. Dr. Mark Catledge Jackson and his wife, Laura of Lexington, MA; Dr.Virginia Jane Jackson Moore and her husband Greg of Oxford, MS; and John Allen Breeding of Nashville, TN; two grandchildren, Jackson Lee Moore and his wife Kathryn of Madison, MS, and Alyssa Julian Jackson of Lexington, MA; and one great grandchild, Leland Benjamin Moore.

Memorial contributions in Mrs. Breeding’s memory may be made to First Baptist Church, 800 Van Buren Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655.

For more information or to leave an online condolence please call 662-234-7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.