OSD Foundation awards $32,000 in Teacher Grants

For over 30 years the Oxford School District Foundation (OSDF) has recognized outstanding teachers through the Teacher Innovation grant program.

This year, twelve teachers have been awarded a total of $32,109.64 from the Oxford School District Foundation. Funds generated from car tag sales, various fundraisers, and generous donors make these grants a reality.

OSDF’s goal is to expand learning opportunities for students beyond what is possible with existing school budgets, encouraging projects that take innovative, creative approaches to teaching curriculum. Each dollar of OSDF funds must be spent to generate maximum educational impact for students.

Grant recipients were recognized and awarded a certificate at the OSD Board of Trustees March meeting by OSDF President, Mansi Patel.

Here is the full list of recipients: