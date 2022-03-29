OSD Foundation awards $32,000 in Teacher Grants

Published 11:52 am Tuesday, March 29, 2022

By Staff Report

Oxford School District Foundation grant recipients recognized at March board meeting. Front row, left to right: Deb Jones, Amanda Smiley, Katrina Harris, Stephanie Roy, Mansi Patel. Back row, left to right: Steve Hurdle, Tammy Trimm, Natoria Foster, Charlie Sabatier, Misty Whitehead. (Heather Lenard/OSD)

For over 30 years the Oxford School District Foundation (OSDF) has recognized outstanding teachers through the Teacher Innovation grant program.

This year, twelve teachers have been awarded a total of $32,109.64 from the Oxford School District Foundation. Funds generated from car tag sales, various fundraisers, and generous donors make these grants a reality.

OSDF’s goal is to expand learning opportunities for students beyond what is possible with existing school budgets, encouraging projects that take innovative, creative approaches to teaching curriculum. Each dollar of OSDF funds must be spent to generate maximum educational impact for students.

Grant recipients were recognized and awarded a certificate at the OSD Board of Trustees March meeting by OSDF President, Mansi Patel.

Here is the full list of recipients:

Deb Jones OHS It’s a Revolution:
Gene Sequencing to Editing		 $12,778.00
Stephanie Roy BES/CES Foundational Reading:
Early Interventions		 $1,119.70
Kelly Cotton OHS Independent Reading
that Motivates		 $514.65
Amanda Smiley
& Sara Robinson		 OHS Learn a lot about What Earth’s Got $3,008.76
Tammy Trimm OMS YA Lit: Emotional Intelligence Tool $714.33
Charlie Sabatier OHS Innovative Manufacturing $7,410.00
Joy Clark OHS YA Literature: A Path
Towards Empathy and Integrity		 $336.37
Natoria Foster OMS We do, You do: High-Interest Texts $582.81
Misty Whitehead OHS Driver Hub $216.03
Warner Creekmore OHS Floral Design Cooler $3,950.00
Katrina Harris OMS Drying Racks & Extruder $1,478.99

More Education

OHS receives 7/10 rating in GreatSchools.org 2021 College Success Award rankings

Oxford Schools announce early dismissal times in anticipation of severe weather

OHS campus secured after online threat

OHS Students Receive State Seal of Biliteracy

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...