Lafayette County under Moderate Risk of Severe Weather for Wednesday

A cold front will bring in severe thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Damaging wind, heavy rain with flash flooding and a few tornadoes will be possible. The best estimate for the timing of the worst severe weather for Lafayette County is between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall is a possibility with predictions averaging from 1 to 2 inches of precipitation. Lafayette County and other north Mississippi areas are at a marginal risk for excessive rainfall with localized flooding primarily in areas that experience rapid runoff with heavy rainfall.

A Wind Advisory is in effect on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Strong winds sustained around 25 miles per hour with possible wind gusts up to 50 mph.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm mode looks to be more linear which means a line of storms with embedded quick spin-up tornadoes are possible along with the possibility of a stronger tornado.