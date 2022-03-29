Ole Miss cancels matchup with Memphis for second time in as many weeks

Published 11:23 am Tuesday, March 29, 2022

By Staff Report

Ole Miss first baseman Tim Elko watches a ball leave his bat in the Rebels' win over Memphis on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Josh McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

OXFORD, MISS. – After having their matchup in Memphis rained out last Tuesday, Ole Miss and Memphis have canceled their midweek game scheduled for Wednesday amid the threat of more inclement weather.

This is the third time this season that the two teams cancelled or postponed a matchup due to inclement weather.

The game was originally scheduled for March 22 before being postponed due to rain, and will now be cancelled following the threat of severe thunderstorms in Memphis on Wednesday.

No makeup date is expected to be set at this time.

Ole Miss still has one midweek game on the schedule, as they face North Alabama at home on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. before traveling to Lexington to take on Kentucky in their third SEC series of the season.

More Ole Miss Sports

Luis Rodriguez becomes latest Rebel to enter men’s transfer portal

Ole Miss Baseball falls to No. 10 after Tennessee breaks out the brooms in Oxford

Rebels’ rally falls short as Ole miss drops third straight to Tennessee

Ole Miss gives up double-digit runs for second time in four games as they drop second straight to Tennessee

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...