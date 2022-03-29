Oxford man arrested for possession of weapon by felon after traffic safety check

On Saturday during a traffic safety check on Highway 30, The Oxford Police Department took an Oxford man into custody after conducting a traffic safety checkpoint on Highway 30 on Saturday.

During the checkpoint, Travis Sims, 35, of Oxford was found to be in possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

Sims was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon by a felon. He was later taken before a judge on Monday for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond.