Oxford Schools announce early dismissal times in anticipation of severe weather

In anticipation of severe weather on Wednesday, Mar. 30, the Oxford School District has set dismissal times for all campuses in case of an early dismissal event. OSD will make its official announcement tomorrow by mid-morning.

Just in case, Bramlett, Central and Della Davidson will dismiss at 12:20 p.m. and Oxford Intermediate, Oxford Middle and Oxford High will dismiss at 1:15 p.m.

According to officials, OSD is closely monitoring the forecasted weather conditions through updates from the National Weather Service and Lafayette County Emergency Management as it evolves.