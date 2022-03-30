Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log for March 25 to March 28

Published 1:34 pm Wednesday, March 30, 2022

By Staff Report

Lafayette County Detention Center (Bruce Newman)

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

 

March 25

Peter Virden, 58. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Adrian Lee, 24. Charge: Serving city time. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

James Starr, 22. Charge: Possession of stolen property. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Shandon Coleman, 29. Charge: Possession of stolen property. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Bennett Weeks, 23. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Desmond Herley, 28. Charge: Domestic violence – simple assault. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Tracie Ellis, 31. Charge: Warrant – possession of marijuana. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Emmanuel Medina, 19. Charge: Suspended driver’s license, no insurance, false information, possession of marijuana in motor vehicle. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Dennis Jones, 68. Charge: DUI. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Marcus Schmitt, 19. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Justice court.

 

March 26

Nicholson Sparks, 22. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Henry Clark, 19. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Kevin Stogner, 41. Charge: Disorderly conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Taronce Pettis, 45. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Krystalyne Miles, 23. Charge: DUI other. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Alissa Lewis, 23. Charge: DUI. This case will be heard in Justice court.

David McLaughlin, 51. Charge: Possession of schedule I substance. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Travis Sims, 35. Charge: Possession of weapon by felon. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Keidman Buford, 23. Charge: Hold for Shelby, TN. Charge: There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

 

March 27

Timothy McCormack, 28. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Kenon Johnson, 24. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Peyton Appleton, 25. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Christopher Prettic, 35. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Trevor Croy, 19. Charge: Public drunk, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Thomas Boyette, 18. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Corey Anderson, 18. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Stetson Hodges, 20. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Malik Gleaton, 20. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Houston Rodgers, 26. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Grady McCullar, 39. Charge: Contempt of court. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Keith Brannon, 42. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Roderick Fuller, 45. Charge: DUI. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Kenneth Freeman, 41. Charge: DUI. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Joseph Luff, 19. Charge: False ID, public drunk, possession of schedule II substance. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Alexander Mayfield, 21. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Matthew Frankel, 20. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

 

March 28

Sashae Walls, 27. Charge: DUI other. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Jennifer Jones, 36. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Justice court.

