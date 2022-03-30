Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log for March 25 to March 28
Published 1:34 pm Wednesday, March 30, 2022
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.
March 25
Peter Virden, 58. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Adrian Lee, 24. Charge: Serving city time. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
James Starr, 22. Charge: Possession of stolen property. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Shandon Coleman, 29. Charge: Possession of stolen property. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Bennett Weeks, 23. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Desmond Herley, 28. Charge: Domestic violence – simple assault. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Tracie Ellis, 31. Charge: Warrant – possession of marijuana. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Emmanuel Medina, 19. Charge: Suspended driver’s license, no insurance, false information, possession of marijuana in motor vehicle. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Dennis Jones, 68. Charge: DUI. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Marcus Schmitt, 19. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Justice court.
March 26
Nicholson Sparks, 22. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Henry Clark, 19. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Kevin Stogner, 41. Charge: Disorderly conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Taronce Pettis, 45. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Krystalyne Miles, 23. Charge: DUI other. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Alissa Lewis, 23. Charge: DUI. This case will be heard in Justice court.
David McLaughlin, 51. Charge: Possession of schedule I substance. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Travis Sims, 35. Charge: Possession of weapon by felon. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Keidman Buford, 23. Charge: Hold for Shelby, TN. Charge: There is no mention of where this case will be heard.
March 27
Timothy McCormack, 28. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Kenon Johnson, 24. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Peyton Appleton, 25. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Christopher Prettic, 35. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Trevor Croy, 19. Charge: Public drunk, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Thomas Boyette, 18. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Corey Anderson, 18. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Stetson Hodges, 20. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Malik Gleaton, 20. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Houston Rodgers, 26. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Grady McCullar, 39. Charge: Contempt of court. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Keith Brannon, 42. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Roderick Fuller, 45. Charge: DUI. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Kenneth Freeman, 41. Charge: DUI. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Joseph Luff, 19. Charge: False ID, public drunk, possession of schedule II substance. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Alexander Mayfield, 21. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Matthew Frankel, 20. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
March 28
Sashae Walls, 27. Charge: DUI other. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Jennifer Jones, 36. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Justice court.