Lafayette County, Oxford Schools to dismiss early ahead of severe weather

Both Lafayette County School District and Oxford School District have announced that all schools will be dismissed early ahead of the severe weather.

All Lafayette County Schools will dismiss early at 12 p.m. today. Bramlett, Central and Della Davidson will dismiss at 12:20 p.m. and Oxford Intermediate, Oxford Middle and Oxford High Schools will dismiss at 1:15 p.m. today.

The timing of severe storms will be most likely over north Mississippi from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

In addition to the severe weather threat, very strong non-thunderstorm wind with gusts to 60 mph is expected across the entire Mid-South. The wind will be sufficiently strong to cause tree damage and power outages. It will also make travel difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles and particularly on east-west highways.