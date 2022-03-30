Lafayette County placed under Tornado Watch as severe storm moves east

Published 1:05 pm Wednesday, March 30, 2022

By Maya Martin

A Tornado Watch is in effect for Lafayette County until 7 p.m. this evening as a severe storm system moves eastward over the region.

The greatest risk is across north Mississippi which is under a Moderate Risk for severe weather. The primary hazards are damaging wind and tornadoes. A secondary hazard includes flash flooding.

The timing of severe storms will be most likely over north Mississippi from 2 to 6 p.m.

The county is also under a High Wind Warning until 7 p.m. Very strong non-thunderstorm wind with gusts to 60 mph is expected across the entire Mid-South. The wind will be sufficiently strong to cause tree damage and power outages.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles and particularly on east-west highways. Strong wind may also result in localized blowing dust around freshly plowed fields resulting in diminished visibility.

