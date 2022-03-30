UM, Manufacturing Institute conference promotes networking, women in manufacturing

The Haley Barbour Center for Manufacturing Excellence at the University of Mississippi is teaming with the Manufacturing Institute for a one-day conference, “Step Forward: Advancing Women in Manufacturing.” on Thursday, Mar. 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Inn at Ole Miss.

“We are hosting [the conference] in conjunction with the Manufacturing Institute,” said Tyler Biggs, CME associate director for external operations. “This is an all-day networking and career development day in which we’re trying to bring together female students, young professionals and leaders in the industry to network and learn about career and leadership opportunities in the manufacturing sector.”

The conference will be a great way for attendees to network and learn about opportunities in the manufacturing sector, according to the director. The hope is to connect together Ole Miss students, young professionals and industry leaders who can highlight pathways for women to grow their careers into leadership positions within the manufacturing industry.

Panelists include Emily Lauder, vice president of Toyota Manufacturing Mississippi Emily Lauder, operations manager at Raytheon Frankie Adaire and director of operations at Milwaukee Tool Transito James.

Other scheduled activities include workshops and sessions on the need for creators in the manufacturing industry, building networks and speed mentoring.

“One of the key takeaways from this event is to understand the incredible opportunities for women in the Manufacturing sector,” Biggs said. “We hope to continue to have these conferences and conversations highlighting career pathways and leadership opportunities within the manufacturing sector.”

For more information on the conference or how to register, visit www.themanufacturinginstitute.org/events/step-forward-advancing-women-in-manufacturing/