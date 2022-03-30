UM Pharmacy School hosts events for future health care students

The University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy is hosting pharmacy showcases across the state to educate future health care students about the career paths available in the field of pharmacy.

The events are designed as a meet-and-greet with Donna Strum, the school’s new dean, as well as faculty, staff, current students and pharmacy practitioners from different areas of practice.

Attendees can participate in hands-on activities such as compounding lip balm. High school and college students, parents, alumni and counselors are all welcome to attend.

“We have had such great success with these events in the past that we are excited to have them back in-person,” said Lindsey Cooper, coordinator of admissions for the pharmacy school. “It’s a great way for potential student pharmacists and their families to experience the different opportunities a pharmacy degree provides, and learn how the profession is an integral part of the health care team.”

Attendees can choose from three locations and dates:

Biloxi, April 4, 6-8 p.m., Biloxi Visitors Center

Jackson, April 5, 6-8 p.m., Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum

Oxford, April 12, 6-8 p.m., The Inn at Ole Miss

The showcase is free and will feature refreshments and free gifts for registered student attendees. To register, visit https://pharmacy.olemiss.edu/ earlyentry/.

For more information or for assistance related to a disability, contact Cooper atlindsey@olemiss.edu or 662-915-1323.