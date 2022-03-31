Ole Miss Athletics Announces Partnership with Athlete Network

OXFORD, MISS. – Ole Miss Athletics and Athlete Network have announced a new department-wide partnership with a new branded digital platform that will engage current and Rebel alumni student-athletes to bring cohesion together across all departments.

“One of our key priorities that is very personal to me is to strengthen our connection with former student-athletes, said Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter . “This partnership with Athlete Network will not only help us engage with past Rebels in innovative ways but also provide our current student-athletes with the relationships and resources to open new doors. We are excited to launch this platform and bring Ole Miss Rebels of all generations together like never before.”

By virtually centralizing programs and services, the Rebels look to expand their reach to a greater number of current and former student-athletes, providing space for them to engage and support each other.

Current and former Ole Miss student-athletes will be invited to join the network via email invitation in the near future.