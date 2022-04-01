Giving Day at Ole Miss strives to strengthen programs, contribute to campaign

Giving Day 2022 at the University of Mississippi, set for April 5-6, will bring together students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends to support academic programs through an online, social media-driven campaign.

“Giving Day presents an energetic, fun opportunity for everyone to match their passions with more than 25 compelling projects for students and academic programs,” Chancellor Glenn Boyce said. “I’m especially excited how this year’s Giving Day will bolster the university’s historic $1.5 billion Now & Ever: The Campaign for Ole Miss.

“And, Giving Day is a great way for a new generation of givers to join our committed and generous students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends who contribute to our success and transformational impact,” he said.

The third Ole Miss Giving Day will launch at 9 a.m. Tuesday (April 5) and last 1 day, 8 hours and 48 minutes, in honor of the university’s founding year of 1848. The campaign goals include attracting gifts of all sizes for participating schools, colleges and programs, and encouraging even more people to become engaged in exciting developments at the university.

Charlotte Parks, vice chancellor for development, said she believes Giving Day illustrates the power of the Ole Miss family when it works together to provide more opportunities for students – particularly now that a capital campaign is underway.

“Alumni and friends play a critical role during the campaign and will make an impact on our university today and far into the future,” she said. “Private support allows us to offer exceptional educational opportunities and pursue innovative teaching and research.

“We anticipate the entire Ole Miss family getting swept up in this exciting Giving Day campaign.”

Leading the Giving Day initiative is Maura Langhart, director of annual giving in the Office of University Development.

“Our alumni and friends always respond well, illustrating the great passion and commitment they have for this place that they love,” she said. “Giving Day gives us the opportunity to come together online and in spirit and celebrate our amazing university, making investments that will prepare the university for the next generation of Rebels.

“Giving Day is a vibrant, fast-paced campaign for the Ole Miss family to see how we can make a difference by collaborating, as we share real-time results of this campaign. We’re asking our stakeholders to look at our projects and consider supporting them with gifts.

“Funds raised will support academic, career and outreach programs. Individuals can learn much about our initiatives and needs by visiting the Giving Day website.”

Throughout the online event, different challenges and offerings will be in place from donors hoping to inspire others to give back. All challenge gifts will be posted on the Ole Miss Giving Day website, appealing to those who want to see their gift multiplied in value. These fuel the energy and momentum of Giving Day.

As examples of offerings, anyone who makes a gift of $500 to the Graduate School will be entered into a raffle to win a sapling grown from an acorn collected in the Grove. One drawing will be held each day. To name a Grove squirrel, donors can make a $50 gift to any fund on April 5 between 2 and 3 p.m.

“There is great momentum at Ole Miss,” Parks said. “We are working on ambitious initiatives across all areas of campus. The whole community is needed to partner with us to fund scholarships, faculty support, technology, facilities and service opportunities.”

Not only do gifts to the university transform the lives of students, but one study illustrated the effect of Ole Miss on Mississippi’s economy. The annual economic impact totals $2.9 billion and enables 43,121 jobs across the state, which means that one of every 37 jobs is supported by the activities of the university and its students.

Supporters can visit http://www.umfoundation. com/GivingDay to make a tax-deductible gift to Ole Miss. Pre-event gifts will be the first names on the donor wall, unless donors desire anonymity.

In addition, everyone is encouraged to spread the word with the hashtag #OleMissGivingDay on all social media platforms. Those who enjoy social media are encouraged to sign up as Giving Day influencers at https://givingday.olemiss. edu.

The university will provide influencers with everything needed to post on the platforms of their choice.

For more information on Giving Day, contact Maura Langhart at mmwakefi@olemiss.edu or 662-915-2760.