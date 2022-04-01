Jail Log from Lafayette County Detention Center for March 29 to March 31

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

March 29

Margaret Hart, 47. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Eric Market, 51. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Jordan Burrett, 26. Charge: Hold for Metro. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Willie Sisk, 53. Charge: Trespassing. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Bryan Fuller, 33. Charge: Reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Ebonie Watson, 30. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Natlie Delapaz, 30. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

March 30

Richard Matley, 19. Charge: Possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of schedule II substance, fake ID.

March 31

Jeremi Woodall, 20. Charge: Credit card fraud. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Chiquita Sanders, 21. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Ashley Gray, 21. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Cardale Smith, 34. Charge: Possession of a weapon by a felon, larceny. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Desiree Hervey, 20. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.