Jail Log from Lafayette County Detention Center for March 29 to March 31

Published 9:58 am Friday, April 1, 2022

By Staff Report

Lafayette County Detention Center (Bruce Newman)

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

 

March 29

Margaret Hart, 47. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Eric Market, 51. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Jordan Burrett, 26. Charge: Hold for Metro. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Willie Sisk, 53. Charge: Trespassing. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Bryan Fuller, 33. Charge: Reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Ebonie Watson, 30. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Natlie Delapaz, 30. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

 

March 30

Richard Matley, 19. Charge: Possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of schedule II substance, fake ID.

 

March 31

Jeremi Woodall, 20. Charge: Credit card fraud. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Chiquita Sanders, 21. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Ashley Gray, 21. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Cardale Smith, 34. Charge: Possession of a weapon by a felon, larceny. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Desiree Hervey, 20. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

