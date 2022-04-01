Jail Log from Lafayette County Detention Center for March 29 to March 31
Published 9:58 am Friday, April 1, 2022
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.
March 29
Margaret Hart, 47. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Eric Market, 51. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Jordan Burrett, 26. Charge: Hold for Metro. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.
Willie Sisk, 53. Charge: Trespassing. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Bryan Fuller, 33. Charge: Reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Ebonie Watson, 30. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Natlie Delapaz, 30. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
March 30
Richard Matley, 19. Charge: Possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of schedule II substance, fake ID.
March 31
Jeremi Woodall, 20. Charge: Credit card fraud. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Chiquita Sanders, 21. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Ashley Gray, 21. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Cardale Smith, 34. Charge: Possession of a weapon by a felon, larceny. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Desiree Hervey, 20. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.