Lady Chargers dismantle Tupelo to improve to 4-0 in district play

TUPELO, MISS — Oxford softball put on an offensive show on Thursday with a 16-8 win over Tupelo to improve to 4-0 in district play.

The Lady Chargers (10-7, 4-0 Region 1-6A) scored early and often, plating runs in each of the first four innings to jump out to a 12-8 lead.

The top of the lineup was especially productive for Oxford, as the 2-3-4 hitters for the Lady Chargers each recorded at least three hits in the blowout victory.

Catcher Addy Shorter went 3-for-3 out of the two-spot with a home run, a double, four RBIs, three runs scored and two stolen bases.

Shortstop Claire Wicker put together a four-hit performance as she went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored.

Third baseman and cleanup hitter Lindsey Gillis finished 3-for-5 on the night, adding a home run, a double, four RBIs and two runs scored.

The home run marked her sixth of the season as the sophomore continues to rake in district play. Gillis is now batting .390 with 27 RBIs in 17 games after the three-hit performance on Thursday.

Centerfielder Mhina Balthrop also left the yard in the win, blasting a two-run home run for her only hit of the night.

All 10 players who stepped to the plate reached base at least once in the contest. Six players recorded at least one hit and all but one Lady Charger crossed the plate at least once in the victory.

Oxford now turns their attention to Lafayette as the Lady Chargers take on the Commodores on Tuesday night for the second time this season. The Commodores came away with an 8-5 victory on Feb. 15, but Oxford will look to even the series and extend their winning streak to four games with a victory over their crosstown rivals.