Lafayette Community Remembrance Project to honor lynching victims

The Lafayette Community Remembrance Project will honor the seven known victims of lynching in Lafayette County during an event at the downtown Square Saturday, Apr. 2 at 2 p.m.

The marker memorializes the names of Elwood Higginbottom, Harris Tunstal, Will McGregory, Will Jackson, Will Steen, William Chandler and Lawson Patton — all African American men who were accused of crimes and were not given fair trials before being attacked and murdered. The marker currently sits on the historic Oxford Courthouse lawn.

LCRP works with the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama, as part of a nationwide effort to confront this tragic history of racial violence and injustice. LCRP and EJI are committed to creating local awareness and fostering truthful conversations about this historical trauma as a way to promote and encourage racial justice.

Project members encourage all members of the community to join them on the Square for song, prayer and speakers.

For more information on The Lafayette Community Remembrance Project, visit www.OneOxford.org.