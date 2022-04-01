Lafayette Middle School student council visits state capitol to learn about legislative process

JACKSON, MISS — Members of the Lafayette Middle School student council visited the state capitol on Wednesday to meet with senators and learn more about legislative process.

The students, who were accompanied by teacher Mary Beth Smith, spoke with senators Nicole Boyd and Ben Suber about the legislative process and their roles in it.

Boyd, who represents Oxford as the senator from district nine, and Suber, who represents Water Valley, Coffeeville and Houston as the senator from district eight, took students through the legislative process and their roles in crafting and voting on key pieces of legislation.