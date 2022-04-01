Lafayette’s Hudson Lindsay named 2021-2022 Lindy Callahan Award winner

OXFORD, MISS — Lafayette standout Hudson Lindsay was selected on Friday as a recipient of the prestigious Lindy Callahan Award.

The award is presented each year to 16 students across the state of Mississippi, and celebrates their academic accomplishments as well as their involvement in high school athletics. It also includes a $1,500 scholarship.

Recipients are selected by a committee made up of MHSAA partners and school administrators. The committee selects one boy and one girl from each of the eight geographical districts that compose MHSAA.

Lindsay, a three-sport athlete, is currently finishing her senior tennis campaign after leading the Commodores to the state championship game in both volleyball and soccer.

“Hudson is the ultimate team player,” said Lafayette tennis coach Debbie Swindoll. “She has been a contributor to two 5A state team championships and one 5A team runner-up. She is a leader. Hudson exemplifies everything that the Lindy Callahan Award is about. She is a great student, great athlete and a great young lady. I’m so proud to have been able to coach her.”

“When I heard Hudson won the Lindy Callahan Award I couldn’t [have been] more excited for her,” said Lafayette soccer coach Melinda Scruggs. “It solidifies how much hard work and dedication she puts into everything she does. Playing sports are important to her but I do believe academics are her number one focus.”

Lindsay is the third Lafayette athlete to win the award since its inception in 1996, and the first since Janee Westbrook in 2014.

“She’s been such a big part of our program and represents our school well,” Scruggs said. “I know she will go on to do great things.”