NE Sparc, TVA partner to donate to area non-profits

Published 2:00 pm Friday, April 1, 2022

By Maya Martin

North East Mississippi Electric Power Association CEO/General Manager Keith Hayward (right) and Communication and Marketing Manager Sarah Brooke Bishop (left) present a check to Dick Marchbanks, chairman of the board for Interfaith Compassion Ministries on Thursday. North East joined with TVA to provide a $5,000 grant to a non-profit in each of the counties it serves. (Photo: North East Mississippi Electric Power Association)

North East Mississippi Electric Power Association is proud to announce that it has partnered with the Tennessee Valley Authority to award grants to non-profits in the counties it serves. 

Funding from North East will be matched by TVA’s Community Care Fund, which helps local power companies meet immediate needs in their communities by providing matching funds for local initiatives addressing hardships. Each non-profit organization selected received a total of $5,000. 

“As a member-owned electric cooperative, we must support the communities in which we serve. I am pleased  TVA was able to continue their Community Cares Funds that match North East to support a charity in each of the four counties we assist,” said Keith Hayward, NE Sparc general manager and CEO. 

Interfaith Compassion Ministries (ICM) was selected as the recipient from Lafayette County. ICM  assists individuals and families through crisis situations by providing for their basic needs: food, shelter,  utilities, medications and transportation. 

United Way of Northeast Mississippi was selected to receive funds for Union County, Hammers of Hope for Pontotoc County and Sacred Heart Southern Missions for Marshall County.

“In the spirit of public power, we are honored to partner with local power companies to address the unprecedented challenges facing those we serve,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer. 

For additional information about North East Mississippi Electric Power Association, see www.nemepa.org. For  additional information about TVA, see tva.gov.

