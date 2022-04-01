NE Sparc, TVA partner to donate to area non-profits

North East Mississippi Electric Power Association is proud to announce that it has partnered with the Tennessee Valley Authority to award grants to non-profits in the counties it serves.

Funding from North East will be matched by TVA’s Community Care Fund, which helps local power companies meet immediate needs in their communities by providing matching funds for local initiatives addressing hardships. Each non-profit organization selected received a total of $5,000.

“As a member-owned electric cooperative, we must support the communities in which we serve. I am pleased TVA was able to continue their Community Cares Funds that match North East to support a charity in each of the four counties we assist,” said Keith Hayward, NE Sparc general manager and CEO.

Interfaith Compassion Ministries (ICM) was selected as the recipient from Lafayette County. ICM assists individuals and families through crisis situations by providing for their basic needs: food, shelter, utilities, medications and transportation.

United Way of Northeast Mississippi was selected to receive funds for Union County, Hammers of Hope for Pontotoc County and Sacred Heart Southern Missions for Marshall County.

“In the spirit of public power, we are honored to partner with local power companies to address the unprecedented challenges facing those we serve,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer.

For additional information about North East Mississippi Electric Power Association, see www.nemepa.org. For additional information about TVA, see tva.gov.