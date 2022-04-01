OSD nutrition staff ServSafe certified

OXFORD, MISS — The Oxford School District nutrition department, Good Food for Oxford Schools, announced the ServSafe certification of 17 staff members and two proctors this week.

The ServSafe Certification verifies that food service workers and managers have sufficient food safety knowledge to protect the public from food-borne illness.

Individuals that successfully pass the 90-question exam receive a ServSafe Certificate. The certification is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) under the Conference for Food Protection Standards.

“We have exceeded the minimum standards by having all of our food service workers certified as Managers, which is a more in-depth examination. I am so proud of our team for achieving this important certification. I get to report each month on our success, but these ladies are the ones who do all the work,” said Dan Westmoreland, at the March board meeting.

Good Food for Oxford Schools is under the supervision of Director Daniel Westmoreland, and nutritionist and Assistant Director Jeanette Clements.

Here is the full list of staff members who received ServSafe certification: