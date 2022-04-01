Property Transfers from March 14, 2022 to March 18, 2022

Property transfers between March 14 – March 18, 2022 recorded with Chancery Court for zip code 38655 – Oxford, MS:

Haynes Land Co., LP to Sydney and Cynthia Seal, A fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 8 South, Range 2 West.

Shawn and Lena Snow to Lena and Marc Schnider, North Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 14, Township 9 South, Range 1 West.

Bennett Hill Inc. to Bailey and Emily Lipscomb, Lot 83 of The Highlands Subdivision.

Bennie Jones to Tina Cox, A part of the Southwest corner of Section 34, Township 9 South, Range 3 West.

Richard and Hollis Franklin to Corey Taylor, Unit 4 of Oxford Square Townhomes.

Gary Myers to Stephanie Leonard, Three parcels of land located in the Southwest Quarter and Southeast Quarter of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

William and Tana Burroughs to William Watson, LLC, Unit 25, Oxford Square Townhomes.

Linda Oliphant to James and Melissa Rainer, Two acres in the Northeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 8 South, Range 4 West.

Melvin Houston to Illettea Houston and Mercedes Bruce, A fraction of the West Half of Section 27, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

The Fred and Georgeanne Ross Revocable Trust to EWM Development, LLC, A parcel in Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 3 West.

Thomas and Victoria Dickinson to Joseph and Lanell Cianciola, Lot R65 of Windsor Falls Subdivision.

Jimmie Lou Frierson to Robert Frierson, North Half of Section 22, Township 7 South, Range 4 West.

Hazel and Douglas McGlaughlin to Hazel McGlaughlin et al., Lot 11 of Spears Subdivision.

Daniel Countiss to Capestone, LLC, Lot 52 of Magnolia Grove Subdivision.

Jamey Leggitt and Charles Noss to Bobby and Faye Weatherly, Lot 18, The Preserve Subdivision.

Canterbury Cove, LLC to Lee and Abbey Turner, Unit 21 of The Quarter Condominiums.

Jeffrey and Jana Ferguson to Keith Thrash et al., Unit 85 of West End Condominiums.

Jayme White et al. to MMC Materials, Inc., Three tracts of land in Sections 3 and 10, Township 8 South, Range 2 West.

Jayme White to MMC Materials, Inc., Fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 3, Township 8 South, Range 2 West.

Oxford Sand Company, Inc. to MMC Materials Inc., Northeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 8 South, Range 2 West.

Oxford Sand Company, Inc. et al. to MMC Materials, Inc., Northeast Quarter of Section 10 and the Southeast Quarter of Section 3, Township 8 South, Range 2 West.

David and Allyson Mitchell to Paul and Jessica Watkins, Southeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

The Crossing at Oxford Commons, LLC to Bill and Johana Hoofnagle, Unit 711, The Crossing at Oxford Commons.

Richard Arman to Kayla Arman, Tract located in the North Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 9 South, Range 1 West.

Kevin and Jennifer Bland to Nathan and Stephanie McMullen, Lot 132 of Woodlawn Subdivision.

Joseph and Danielle Fortenberry to Jeremy Loenneke, Lot 284 of The Lakes Subdivision.

Harold and Deborah McNeer to Adam Krizbai, Lot 36, Magnolia Grove Subdivision.

Mark and Kathryn Faucher to Gina McPhail, Lot 48 of Briarwood Subdivision.

College Investment Co. to Jack Andrews, Parcel in Section 4, Township 10, Range 3.

Harold and Deborah McNeer to Adam Krizbai, Lot 67, Magnolia Grove Subdivision.

College Investment Co. to Annette Gipson, Parcel in Section 10, Township 7, Range 3.

William Aldridge to John Murphree, Tract in the Southeast Quarter of Section 24, Township 9 South, Range 2 West.

Benjamin and Adalene Pettis to Virginia Clark et al., Lot 3 of Woodland Hills Subdivision.

James and Holly Taylor to MBC Properties, LLC, Two tracts in the Northwest Quarter of Section 13, Township 10 South, Range 4 West.

Serei-Panhavoan Yem and Vannara Sam to Chantha and Kruly Tan, Unit 113 of West End Condominiums.

William and Kathleen Geary to CALM Properties, LLC, Unit 304, Calton Hill Condominiums.

Blackburn Holdings, LLC to Bryan and Heather Bailey, Unit 199 of Oxford Square Townhomes.

Bobby Huddleston to Vince and Deanna McDermott, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 2, Township 7, Range 5 West.

Mission Estates, LLC to Anthony Rowzee and Teletha Sansing, Fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 3 West.

Southern Insurance Specialists, Inc. to Thomas Jacob Paulsen and Chad Hammons, Unit 1403, The Mark Condominiums.

Edwin and Emma Jean Allen to Ronald Allen, Tract in the Southeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 9, Range 1 West.

Terry Sulton to Brandi Garrison, Lot 12A, Piney Lake Estates Subdivision.

Tonya Knight to Michael Knight, North Half of Section 26, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.