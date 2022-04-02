UM Alumnus named new Development Associate for Applied Sciences

Tyler McCraw has been named the new development associate for the School of Applied Sciences at the University of Mississippi.

McCraw will lead efforts to increase financial support for the school during the Now & Ever comprehensive campaign and beyond.

He brings several years of experience in sales and relationship building. Most recently, he was a financial adviser for Prudential Advisors. Before joining Prudential, he was a marketing consultant.

“We are thrilled to have Tyler on board the development team,” said Susan Boyette, executive director of UM Development. “His experience in relationship building and intimate knowledge of Ole Miss will allow him to hit the ground running to raise money for all areas of the School of Applied Sciences.”

McCraw, his wife, Breezy, and his family have deep connections to Ole Miss. His parents and siblings are all alumni, and his wife has two degrees from UM. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the School of Business Administration, where he majored in marketing, and a Juris Doctor from the UM School of Law.

“My family and I have been involved with Ole Miss forever, and the university is a major part of our lives,” McCraw said. “We’re avid Ole Miss fans and have been going to games for as long as I can remember. I practically grew up in the Grove.

“Breezy and I got married in Paris-Yates Chapel, which is just across the street from the School of Applied Sciences.”

McCraw will work closely with Dean Peter Grandjean, faculty and staff to identify, cultivate and solicit support for the school while focusing on major gift prospects.

“Tyler is the right person at the right time to help us realize our primary goal – to provide an unmatched educational experience for our students,” Grandjean said. “Tyler’s knowledge and enthusiasm align closely with our leadership team.”

McCraw said he is passionate about his alma mater and thrilled to be a part of the school’s future success.

“I know that together, we will unleash the full potential of our programs and create a brighter future for our students, children, families and communities,” McCraw said.

To learn more about McCraw and how to support the School of Applied Sciences, contact him at tlmccraw@olemiss.edu or 662-915-6386. Alumni and friends also can visit https://nowandever.olemiss. edu/.