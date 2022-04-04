County sheriff’s department arrests couple after domestic violence report

Published 4:24 pm Monday, April 4, 2022

By Maya Martin

On Saturday morning, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested a couple after receiving a report of domestic violence.

LCSD was dispatched to 03 County Road 2062 in Abbeville, Mississippi at 11 a.m. to respond to a caller. Dispatch stated the caller had reported a male pulling a weapon on her.

Deputies arrived on the scene and after an investigation, Eric Market, 51, of Abbeville was arrested for domestic violence – simple assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Margaret Hart, 47, of Oakland, Mississippi was also arrested for domestic violence.

Market and Hart were taken before a judge for their initial hearing. Market was issued and $10,000 bond and Hart a $500 bond.

More News

Women’s Empowerment takes center stage at UM Manufacturing Conference

Blue Cross ends contract with University of Mississippi Medical Center affecting health system’s patients

Benefactors’ estate gift will support UM students in law, education and medicine

Separate and Sometimes Equal: Photos from Possum Town

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...