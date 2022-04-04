Sheriff’s department arrests Oxford woman in ongoing child abuse investigation

Published 6:09 pm Monday, April 4, 2022

By Maya Martin

Riley Jane Cook

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department has arrested one Oxford woman in connection to an ongoing child abuse case.

LCSD deputies were dispatched on Sunday, Apr. 3 at 7 p.m. after receiving a disturbance call. Upon arrival, deputies determined the disturbance was possibly child abuse and notified the Investigation’s Division.

Investigators arrived and determined that the mother Riley Jane Cook, 26, of Oxford had abused both her juvenile children.

Cook was arrested and later charged with one count misdemeanor child abuse and one count felony child abuse. Cook’s bond was set by a Justice Court Judge for $20,000.

The case is still under investigation.

More News

Oxford tennis cruises past Clinton in first round of playoffs

Lafayette tennis downs Callaway in first round of playoffs

County sheriff’s department arrests couple after domestic violence report

Women’s Empowerment takes center stage at UM Manufacturing Conference

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...