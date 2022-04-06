COVID boosters to be administered at City Hall on Friday for 50, older

Mayor Robyn Tannehill announced during a regular Board of Aldermen meeting that COVID-19 booster shots will be available at the City Hall on Friday, Mar. 8 from 12 to 5 p.m. for individuals 50 years old and older.

This will be the second round of booster shots.

“We will have booster shots available in the conference room on the first floor of City Hall for free for anyone who would like to come by and get one,” said Tannehill. Flu shots will possibly be administered as well.

The Oxford Conference Center’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is still available for those who need it, according to the mayor.

To schedule a testing appointment with the OCC, please visit covidschedule.umc.edu and select the Lafayette County – Oxford Conference Center location.