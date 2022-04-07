Memphis man arrested for threatening phone calls to Old Sardis Road resident

The Oxford Police Department arrested a Memphis man after receiving a report about threatening phone calls to a resident at Old Sardis Road.

On Saturday, the OPD responded to the area to take the report about threats being made toward the caller. After an investigation, Devontay Bonds, 25, was charged with cyberstalking.

Bonds was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for an initial bond hearing. Hos bond was revoked due to Bonds being currently on a felony bond.