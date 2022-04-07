OPD takes four suspects into custody for attempted burglary in Creekmoore

Published 1:36 pm Thursday, April 7, 2022

By Maya Martin

Four suspects were taken into custody by the Oxford Police Department for attempted burglary in the 100 block of Creekmoore.

On Sunday, OPD quickly responded to a 911 call in reference to a disturbance in the area, and reportedly all four suspects were apprehended within minutes of the call.

After further investigation, Markevius Owten (22), Marquis Handy (26) — both of Oxford, Joshua Handy (22) of Myrtle, Mississippi, and Nickolus Taper (21) of Sardis were all taken into custody and charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and burglary/home invasion.

All four were taken before a judge for an initial bond hearing and each issued a $35,000 bond. Owten’s bond was revoked due to him being out on a previous felony bond.

More News

MHSAA votes to add new 7A classification

Memphis man arrested for threatening phone calls to Old Sardis Road resident

Book Blast Celebration: Lafayette County school receives 7,000 books for students

Bird flu hikes up the egg prices

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...