Grand opening of Teen Room at Public Library to take place April 26

First Regional Library has announced the debut of new teen STEAM centers in DeSoto, Lafayette, Panola, Tate, and Tunica Counties.

The centers were funded by the American Rescue Plan Act in hopes to supply public libraries with a variety of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math supplies.

The first to be opened will be the LCOPL Teen Room at the Lafayette County & Oxford Public Library. This brand new experience is designed just for teens, and will feature STEAM activities, gaming consoles, 3D printing, computer laptops, creative spaces, study areas, and more.

Members of the community, and especially teens, are invited to see the Teen Room on Tuesday, Apr, 26 from 1 to 6 p.m. There will be an Opening Ceremony at 1 p.m.

The library wishes to thank Lafayette County and City of Oxford for helping make this project happen.