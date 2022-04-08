Lafayette downs Cleveland Central for 10th consecutive win

Published 12:27 pm Friday, April 8, 2022

By Jake Davis

Lafayette's Cooper Mitze delivers a pitch in the Commodores' 14-1 victory over Cleveland Central on Thursday, April 7, 2022. (Claire Anne Pugh/Commodore Media Group)

OXFORD, MISS — Lafayette baseball earned their 10th consecutive win on Thursday with a 14-1 victory over Cleveland Central.

The Commodores (16-5, 8-0 Region 2-5A) are now one win away from a perfect district record after decimating rivals Lake Cormorant, Greenville and Cleveland Central.

Sophomore Logan Williams and senior Cooper Mitze combined to no-hit the Wolves on Thursday, striking out six and giving up one run on a bases-loaded walk in the second.

Junior Logan Caldwell tallied three hits on the night, going 3-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored.

Senior Elijah Thompson and sophomore Brody Breithaupt also recorded multiple hits on the night. Thompson went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Breithaupt finished 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored.

Junior Everett Thompson was productive in each of his three plate appearances, going 1-for-1 with a single, a sacrifice fly, a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored.

The Commodores hung double-digit runs on the board for the 10th consecutive game after reaching the mark just once in non-district play.

Head coach John Walker’s squad has outscored opponents 118-6 in their past eight games, routing opponents night after night en route to their third consecutive district title.

Lafayette closes out their district schedule with a matchup on the road against Cleveland Central at 3 p.m. on Saturday before finishing their regular season with home games against Tupelo on April 14 and South Panola on April 18.

More Lafayette Sports

MHSAA votes to add new 7A classification

Hudson Lindsay: A scholar, then an athlete

Lafayette clinches district title with win over Cleveland Central

Lafayette tennis downs Callaway in first round of playoffs

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...