Janet Barnes’ donates artwork to help community organizations

Janet Barnes had a multitude of talents.

She was a nurse, painter, teacher, giving friend, and supporter of community organizations. She served as President of the Oxford Artists Guild for many years, taught classes through the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council donated her teaching fee to support the arts council, was featured at the Double Decker, and was a fixture at the annual Holiday Art Market.

Her kindness and support for the organizations she loved were revealed in her final wishes following her passing in February. She donated her art collection, representing both her work and the work of the artist she collected, to support the Oxford Artists Guild, Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, and the First Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Barnes was a well-known painter with her work winning awards in local, state, and regional competitions. Her watercolors of flowers and downtown scenes became popular note cards and stationery. Her works are featured in the Art Guild shop at Sugar Magnolia.

While known for her watercolors Mrs. Barnes covered a range of styles. Playfully creating abstracts, exploring oils, capturing florals in bloom, and intimate portraits. In addition, Barnes collected works by students, Mississippi artists, and artists from other places she lived supporting and encouraging her fellow artists. The large collection of art will be offered for sale both online and at a reception at the Powerhouse Community Arts Center on Friday, April 15, 2022. The reception and sale are from 5:00-7:00 pm.

“Donating or remembering community organizations as part of one’s estate planning is an enormous gift,” shared Wayne Andrews of the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council. Many small organizations do not have the resources to talk with supporters about the impact a gift of this nature can have on the organization.

“In the short term, it assists those grieving with an opportunity to remember the person they lost in a manner important to that individual,” added Andrews.

Gifts of works of art, stock, or property as part of an estate provide an opportunity for the donor to increase the impact of their bequest. The charity would not have to pay income taxes on the donation when it receives assets. It also decreases the estate tax burden on the family. As the assets pass directly to the charitable organization the estate would be eligible for a federal estate tax charitable deduction.

The Arts Council hopes this reception offers an opportunity for community members to keep Janet Barnes’s memory alive. Proceeds from the sale of her art, notecards, prints, and works by other artists will support the Oxford Artist Guild, Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, and First Presbyterian Church. The arts council has set up a donation option in memory of Janet Barnes for those seeking to make a gift in her memory. The donation will be distributed to the organizations in her memory.

To learn more, explore works for auction, or make a donation visit www.oxfordarts.com

Wayne Andrews is the executive director of the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council.