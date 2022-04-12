Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center from April 8 to April 12

Published 12:03 pm Tuesday, April 12, 2022

By Staff Report

Lafayette County Detention Center (Bruce Newman)

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

 

April 8

Jerry Johnson, 40. Charge: DUI 2nd, possession of weapon on school property. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Gregory Moore, 22. Charge: Sale of controlled substance. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Mark Rore Jr., 39. Charge: Serving state time. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Quintarius Armstrong, 26. Charge: Aggravated domestic violence. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Halie Marter, 21. Charge: Possession of marijuana in motor vehicle. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Grafton Muirhead, 24. Charge: DUI other. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Codey Norwood, 24. Charge: DUI 1st, no insurance. This case will be heard in Justice court.

 

April 9

Nicholas Auck, 25. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

John Terrell, 29. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Kathy Hill, 48. Charge: Hold for Calhoun County. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Kaytlynn Fortenberry, 23. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Ryan Weber, 22. Charge: DUI 1st, one headlight. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Derrick Redmond, 36. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Deasia Birdsong, 21. Charge: Robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Thacko Jackson, 20. Charge: DUI other, no driver’s license, no insurance, switched tag, public profanity. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Kary Story, 44. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving, child endangerment. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Laken Tidwell, 24. Charge: DUI 1st, speeding. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Michael Zizmann, 18. Charge: Public drunk, disorderly conduct. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Khaleem Mondragon, 26. Charge: DUI. This case will be heard in Justice court.

 

April 10

Devon Cross, 21. Charge: DUI 1st, disorderly conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jackson Vanderslice, 22. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Joshua Neuville, 19. Charge: Domestic violence – simple assault. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Brittany Sneed, 36. Charge: DUI 1st, speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Phillip Chaney, 48. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

April 12

Shanea Wadley, 20. Charge: Domestic violence – simple assault. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

More News

Shakira Austin selected third overall in WNBA draft

Lafayette moves one step closer to district championship with win over Cleveland Central

Dr. David Coon joins Ole Miss Student Health Services

Ole Miss recognizes achievements in research, learning, service and scholarship at Celebration of Services

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...