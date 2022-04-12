Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center from April 8 to April 12
Published 12:03 pm Tuesday, April 12, 2022
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.
April 8
Jerry Johnson, 40. Charge: DUI 2nd, possession of weapon on school property. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.
Gregory Moore, 22. Charge: Sale of controlled substance. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Mark Rore Jr., 39. Charge: Serving state time. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Quintarius Armstrong, 26. Charge: Aggravated domestic violence. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Halie Marter, 21. Charge: Possession of marijuana in motor vehicle. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Grafton Muirhead, 24. Charge: DUI other. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Codey Norwood, 24. Charge: DUI 1st, no insurance. This case will be heard in Justice court.
April 9
Nicholas Auck, 25. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
John Terrell, 29. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Kathy Hill, 48. Charge: Hold for Calhoun County. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.
Kaytlynn Fortenberry, 23. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Ryan Weber, 22. Charge: DUI 1st, one headlight. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Derrick Redmond, 36. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Deasia Birdsong, 21. Charge: Robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Thacko Jackson, 20. Charge: DUI other, no driver’s license, no insurance, switched tag, public profanity. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Kary Story, 44. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving, child endangerment. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Laken Tidwell, 24. Charge: DUI 1st, speeding. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Michael Zizmann, 18. Charge: Public drunk, disorderly conduct. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Khaleem Mondragon, 26. Charge: DUI. This case will be heard in Justice court.
April 10
Devon Cross, 21. Charge: DUI 1st, disorderly conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Jackson Vanderslice, 22. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Joshua Neuville, 19. Charge: Domestic violence – simple assault. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Brittany Sneed, 36. Charge: DUI 1st, speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Phillip Chaney, 48. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
April 12
Shanea Wadley, 20. Charge: Domestic violence – simple assault. This case will be heard in Municipal court.