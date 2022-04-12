Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center from April 8 to April 12

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

April 8

Jerry Johnson, 40. Charge: DUI 2nd, possession of weapon on school property. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Gregory Moore, 22. Charge: Sale of controlled substance. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Mark Rore Jr., 39. Charge: Serving state time. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Quintarius Armstrong, 26. Charge: Aggravated domestic violence. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Halie Marter, 21. Charge: Possession of marijuana in motor vehicle. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Grafton Muirhead, 24. Charge: DUI other. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Codey Norwood, 24. Charge: DUI 1st, no insurance. This case will be heard in Justice court.

April 9

Nicholas Auck, 25. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

John Terrell, 29. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Kathy Hill, 48. Charge: Hold for Calhoun County. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Kaytlynn Fortenberry, 23. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Ryan Weber, 22. Charge: DUI 1st, one headlight. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Derrick Redmond, 36. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Deasia Birdsong, 21. Charge: Robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Thacko Jackson, 20. Charge: DUI other, no driver’s license, no insurance, switched tag, public profanity. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Kary Story, 44. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving, child endangerment. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Laken Tidwell, 24. Charge: DUI 1st, speeding. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Michael Zizmann, 18. Charge: Public drunk, disorderly conduct. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Khaleem Mondragon, 26. Charge: DUI. This case will be heard in Justice court.

April 10

Devon Cross, 21. Charge: DUI 1st, disorderly conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jackson Vanderslice, 22. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Joshua Neuville, 19. Charge: Domestic violence – simple assault. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Brittany Sneed, 36. Charge: DUI 1st, speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Phillip Chaney, 48. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

April 12

Shanea Wadley, 20. Charge: Domestic violence – simple assault. This case will be heard in Municipal court.