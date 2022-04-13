Lafayette Arena hosts Community Yard Sale

RThe Lafayette County Arena opened hosting its first events right before COVID.

The spacious building with adjoining classrooms and kitchen provides needed space for meetings, classes, and large-scale events in the community. While the arena is designed with a special dirt floor to accommodate horses, bulls, goats, and any other agricultural-related events. The floor holds a secret. Sprinkled with water and under the careful hands of Margaret Webb, she can transform the dirt floor into a hard solid surface. This harden floor has hosted the Governor’s Job Fair, Film Screenings, and in the middle of COVID a walkable winter wonderland spread out across the football sized arena. Webb has imaged this place for almost 20 years

Serving as the County Extension Agent working with programs from 4-H, FFA and local farmers Webb recognized the need for a facility that could blend entertainment events such as rodeos with community programs. Mississippians love an active lifestyle from gardening, hunting, or just enjoying the outdoors Webb felt Lafayette County was the perfect location for a space for community members to learn, share, and pass on knowledge. One of her ideas was to provide a space for community members to showcase, share and sell their handmade goods. Working with volunteers from the Lafayette County High School Future Farmer of American program Webb and her community partners are organizing the first Community Yard and Craft Sale. The event will provide an opportunity for anyone to host a booth offering crafts, homemade jams, art, sewing, or just antiques for sale.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 4, from 8AM-2pm. Booth spaces are 10 x 10 offering plenty of space for tables to display handmade items. Webb and her community partners working on organizing the event hope it will showcase both community groups who are passing on skills and traditions such as the Mississippi Volunteer Homemakers and local craftspeople who can, make pickles, or create handmade goods. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Future Farmers of America program. Webb connected with the program to offer both a fundraiser and an leadership building opportunity. The students have assisted in planning the event, thinking about the layout of the venue, and will be assisting on running the community event. Booths are available for individuals who make items, businesses, or community organizations. Visit lafayetteerane.com to register online or call 662-236-6429.

Wayne Andrews is chairman of the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council.