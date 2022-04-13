Mid-South at Moderate Risk for severe weather, under Wind Advisory and Flood Watch

A significant severe weather outbreak is expected across the entire Mid-South today. Lafayette County is estimated to experience severe weather from 3 to 8 p.m.

Tornadoes, including some potentially strong tornadoes, very large hail and damaging winds are all possible. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding will also be possible.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for northern portions of the Mid-South into this evening. A Wind Advisory is in effect through tonight across the entire Mid-South from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service states south winds 20-25 miles per hour up to 45 mph are expected.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.

A few strong to perhaps severe thunderstorms may be possible Friday night across portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.