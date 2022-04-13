OHS senior Celie Rayburn selected as National Finalist

Oxford High School senior, Celie Rayburn, has been named a finalist for the National Honor Society Scholarship Program, the only finalist in the state of Mississippi.

Selected from thousands of applications, Rayburn has received a $5,625 scholarship and will attend the NHS Trailblazing Leadership Weekend at the Royal Sonesta Washington, D.C. where one national winner of $25,000 will be announced.

Rayburn founded an organization, Chargers Helping Chargers, to help students become civic-minded by serving their community. CHC has fundraised for many local initiatives, such as helping a family who moved to her town after their evacuation from a hurricane in which they lost all of their belongings.

Rayburn is also a peer health educator for “Reach. Inspire. Support. Empower.” (R.I.S.E.), a peer-to-peer wellness education initiative committed to the overall well-being of the Oxford School District community, particularly high school freshmen.

When she’s not working on service projects, Rayburn serves as the captain of her tennis team, the president of the Junior Auxiliary Crown Club, a volunteer at an assisted living home for patients with Alzheimer’s disease, and a board member of the Oxford University United Methodist Youth Council.

At the NHS Trailblazing Leadership Weekend, Rayburn will be celebrated for her accomplishments and have the opportunity to collaborate with peers, refine leadership stories to amplify her message, and interact with external partners to influence key education decisions.

Celie Rayburn is the daughter of Drs. Harry and Christine Rayburn.