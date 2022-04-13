Oxford Schools to dismiss early today

Published 8:52 am Wednesday, April 13, 2022

By Staff Report

In anticipation of inclement weather, all Oxford School District campuses will dismiss early today.

Bramlett, Central and Della Davidson will dismiss at 12:20 p.m. and Oxford Intermediate, Middle and High schools will dismiss at 1:15 p.m.

Showers and thunderstorms are ongoing right now in a broad area of the Mississippi Valley region. A few storms have prompted severe warnings at times.

The potential for severe weather will increase by late morning and then peak during the afternoon and early evening hours.

