Oxford Schools to dismiss early today

In anticipation of inclement weather, all Oxford School District campuses will dismiss early today.

Bramlett, Central and Della Davidson will dismiss at 12:20 p.m. and Oxford Intermediate, Middle and High schools will dismiss at 1:15 p.m.

Showers and thunderstorms are ongoing right now in a broad area of the Mississippi Valley region. A few storms have prompted severe warnings at times.

The potential for severe weather will increase by late morning and then peak during the afternoon and early evening hours.