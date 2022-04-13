Tornado Watch: Lafayette County under watch until 9 PM

Lafayette County is currently under Tornado Watch until 9 p.m. today.

Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica and Union counties are under watch as well.

Tornadoes, including some potentially strong tornadoes, very large hail and damaging winds are all possible. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding will also be possible.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for northern portions of the Mid-South into this evening. A Wind Advisory is in effect through tonight across the entire Mid-South from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service states south winds 20-25 miles per hour up to 45 mph are expected.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.

For information on how to prepare for a tornado or other severe weather, visit Lafayette County’s Emergency Management website at ema.lafayettems.com/be-prepared/tornado/.

Find your local storm shelters listed on the site at ema.lafayettems.com/be-prepared/.