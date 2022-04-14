Baptist becomes first hospital in Mississippi to use new cardiac mapping technology

Published 3:07 pm Thursday, April 14, 2022

By Staff Report

Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi became the first hospital in Mississippi to use a new 3D mapping platform for enhanced treatment of irregular heartbeats. (Photo by Jake Thompson | Oxford Eagle)

Cardiologists at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi recently performed the region’s first procedure using a new 3D mapping platform for enhanced treatment of atrial fibrillation, or irregular heartbeat.

This technology, developed by Abbot, provides physicians a 360-degree map of the heart during procedures, regardless of where a catheter is inserted. This enhanced view allows physicians a clearer view of what’s happening in the heart, resulting in greater precision and better outcomes.

“With this new technology, electrophysiologists can map one million points in the heart,” said Dr. Eric Johnson, cardiologist with Stern Cardiovascular and Baptist North Mississippi, who performed the first procedure. “This level of precision in real-time allows physicians to see where arrhythmias originate, leading to better therapies and greater results for patients.”

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 12.1 million people in the United States will have atrial fibrillation in 2030. Left untreated, this condition can lead to strokes, blood clots or heart failure.

