Ole Miss students earn pharmacy patch

Published 10:30 am Thursday, April 14, 2022

By Maya Martin

The UM School of Pharmacy patch is prominently displayed on a student pharmacist's left arm, symbolizing their integral role and future impact in the profession and public health. (Photo: University of Mississippi)

Third-year professional students at the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy received their white coat patches, which signifies the completion of coursework and the beginning of serving patients and communities through clinical rotations.

Founded in 1908, the School of Pharmacy is nationally recognized for its innovative pharmacy curriculum and drives forward its vision to improve the health of the state, nation and world through its education, research and service missions.

The following student pharmacists earned patches: Saleh Aydha of Pontotoc; Anna Katherine Burress of Water Valley; Hayley Dodson of Oxford; Avery Claire Jones of Pontotoc; Ann Kate Meagher of Oxford; Umber Muhammad-Olstad of Oxford; Neil Patel of Batesville; Lindsey Stout of Oxford; Victoria Thomas of Oxford

The patch is earned by third-year professional students, as they will serve patients and communities through clinical rotations during the final year of school.

The patch symbolizes the knowledge and experiences student pharmacists gain through rotations, the future impact they will have on the profession and as a reminder of the integral impact pharmacists have on public health.

