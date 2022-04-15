Ole Miss celebrates Green Week 2022

The University of Mississippi community can enjoy the spring weather and learn about sustainable living during the Office of Sustainability’s annual Green Week, which starts Monday (April 18) and runs through April 24.

Since it was started in 2009, Green Week hosts a series of events and demonstrations each year to teach about and celebrate sustainability with the university and Oxford communities.

“We hope to inspire students, faculty, staff and community members to forge new commitments to a more resource-conscious lifestyle and strengthen the presence of sustainability at the University of Mississippi and in the LOU community,” said Kathryn Kidd, project manager at the Office of Sustainability.

Green Week will feature events that touch on different aspects of sustainability that appeal to a wide range of interests, such as planting native species, recycling, eating locally and environmental conservation.

“I hope that those who attend our Green Week events will walk away with a better understanding of sustainability initiatives in our community, why they matter and how they can contribute,” Kidd said.

Green Week 2022 Events

Monday (April 18), 11 a.m.-2 p.m. – A Sustainability Fair at the Union Plaza features campus and local community organizations that focus on social, economic and environmental sustainability.

Tuesday (April 19), 11 a.m.-2 p.m. – Arbor Day, Robert C. Khayat Law Center: Volunteers can help plant five bald cypress tree seedlings and learn about storm water management as part of the UM Green Fund Bio-infiltration Project.

Wednesday (April 20), 8-10 a.m. – Guided Hike, Bailey’s Woods: Learn about seasonal birds and native species on a 1-mile guided hike in partnership with Strawberry Plains and the UM Magnolia Grove Audubon Conservation Chapter.

Wednesday (April 20) 5-8 p.m. – Upcycle-palooza, Powerhouse Community Arts Center: Bring unwanted or recyclable items to be mended, repurposed or donated and enjoy crafting and refreshments.

Thursday (April 21) 11 a.m.-2 p.m . – Oxford Community Market, Student Union Plaza: Learn about local food, celebrate local farmers and pick up homemade goods, seasonal produce and more.

Thursday (April 21), 7-8 p.m. – Keynote speaker Laura Ogdon, Bondurant Hall Auditorium: Laura Ogdon, of Dartmouth University, will speak on "The Silence and Sound of Bird Song: Remembering Rachel Carson on Earth Day."

See more details at https://greenweek.olemiss.edu/ or sign up to volunteer at Green Week here. More information about the Office of Sustainability and its student intern program is here.