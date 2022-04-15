Oxford softball defeats Starkville to finish 6-0 in district play

OXFORD, MISS — The Oxford High School softball team defeated rival Starkville on Thursday as they wrapped up district play with a perfect 6-0 record.

The Chargers (12-8, 6-0 Region 1-6A) are in the midst of the most successful season in school history, decimating opponents night after night with quality pitching and a relentless offense.

Oxford has scored double-digit runs in four of their last five contests, including a 14-4 win over Tupelo on Apr. 7 that clinched the first district championship in school history.

They snapped a four-game winning streak with a loss to East Central on Apr. 9, but bounced back quickly with Thursday’s 10-0 win over Starkville.

Junior outfielder Mhina Balthrop and senior infielder Kalvia Caldwell each racked up three hits on the night as the Chargers took care of the Yellow Jackets in six innings.

Balthrop went 3-for-4 out of the leadoff spot with a double, four RBIs, three runs scored and two stolen bases.

Caldwell also finished 3-for-4, recording three singles and two RBIs in the victory.

Oxford wraps up their regular season with a game against Lafayette on Tuesday before receiving a bye in the first round of the playoffs.