League of Women Voters continue sponsorship of candidate forums

The League of Women Voters Oxford and North Mississippi will continue its sponsorship of candidate forums for general elections on Apr. 19 and Apr.21.

TLWV is a nonpartisan, multipurpose organization of women and men that encourages the informed and active participation of citizens in government and influences policy through education and advocacy.

Candidates running for election to the U.S. House of Representatives for Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District will make a brief timed presentation of their positions, followed by questions submitted by the audience.

The organization plans to host its primary election forum for Republican candidates on April 19. Mark Strauss of Olive Branch and U.S. Representative Trent Kelly of Saltillo are the scheduled candidates, however, Kelly has not accepted as of Friday, Apr. 16. Moderator for the Republican forum will be Mississippi Today’s senior capitol reporter Bobby Harrison.

Register in advance for the Republican meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/tZcod- 6qrD4sG9JPAwZTvaLDPdPn9NIOMHF9

The Democratic Primary candidate forum will be on April 21. Dianne Black of Olive Branch and Hunter Avery of Belmont are confirmed candidates for the Democratic forum. Moderator for this forum will be Don Mason of Donald Mason, Jr., PLLC.

Register in advance for this meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/ tZIucOuorj4vHdHphKxZybk7pqFZcQ rvlygb

Both forums are scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. on their respective dates. Attendees are encouraged to register using the provided links. After registering, attendees will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. These moderated forums will be held via Zoom.

Questions may be directed to the Co-president and Director of Communication, Ruth O’Dell, at delloruth@gmail.com or 706-436-7710.

The primary election will occur on June 7, 2022 and the general election on Nov. 8, 2022.