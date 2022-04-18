New law extends no-test time for expired driver’s license

Published 4:15 pm Monday, April 18, 2022

By AP/Wire

(Photo: Pieter van de Sande/Unsplash)

A new law gives Mississippi residents more time to renew expired driver’s licenses without having to take a test.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 971 Thursday, and it became law immediately.

It says a license could be expired for up to five years before a person would have to take a test to renew it.

Under current law, a test is required if a driver’s license has been expired 18 months.

