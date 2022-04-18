THOMAS HAYES MAYO

Thomas Hayes Mayo, 21, died on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Oxford, Mississippi. Visitation will be held Monday, April 18, 2022, from 10:30 A.M. until 2:30 P.M. in West Hall at Waller Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 P.M. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church with The Reverend Jody Burnett officiating. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Oxford Memorial Cemetery.

Born in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 2, 2001, Thomas was a junior at the University of Mississippi and a proud member of Sigma Chi Fraternity.

The youngest of four children, Thomas never wanted for or shied from attention. He loved his family, his friends, and life. Thomas never met a stranger. His amazing smile and genuine interest in people broke down all barriers. He seldom uttered negative words or thoughts about anyone. He saw good everywhere and in everybody.

Thomas is survived by his parents, Cal and Caroline Mayo of Oxford; his sister Virginia Coan and her husband Fletcher, along with his nephew and namesake, Hayes Fletcher Coan, of Atlanta, Georgia; his brother William Mayo and his wife Caroline of Atlanta, Georgia; and his sister Callie Mayo and her fiancé Quinn McCarthy of Nashville, Tennessee. He is also survived by his grandmother, Stella Salmon of Oxford. Thomas was loved by and loved in return his aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Thomas also leaves his girlfriend, Georgia Hippe, of Atlanta, Georgia, and other friends too numerous to list.

Contributions in Thomas’ memory may be made to the William Magee Center at the University of Mississippi or the James and Sandra Mayo Scholarship Endowment at the University of Mississippi Foundation, 406 University Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655 or to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 113 S. 9th Street, Oxford, MS 38655.

