Lafayette County to join 8-county group for Tallahatchie River projects

Published 11:49 am Tuesday, April 19, 2022

By AP/Wire

(Photo: Pieter van de Sande/Unsplash)

Mississippi is creating a group to promote economic development and other projects in areas crossed by the Tallahatchie and Little Tallahatchie rivers.

House Bill 1323, sponsored by Republican Representatives Clay Deweese and Steve Massengill, was signed by Republican Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday. The legislation will become law on July 1.

The Tallahatchie River Authority will have members from eight northern counties: Lafayette, Leflore, Marshall, Panola, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tippah and Union.

The legislation says the group can work with local, state and federal agencies on projects affecting tourism, forestry, drainage, land reclamation and preservation, water conservation, recreation, public health and education.

