Matt Corral projected as early second-round pick in latest ESPN mock draft

ESPN NFL draft experts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay released a joint three-round mock draft on Tuesday that projects Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral as an early second-round selections.

There is no real consensus on where Corral will fall in next week’s draft, with other projections slotting him as high as the third pick in the first round.

The Ventura, Calif. native threw for 3,349 and 20 touchdowns last season, establishing himself as the top quarterback in his class by season’s end. He slipped down draft boards following an injury suffered during the first quarter of the Rebels’ 21-7 loss to Baylor in the Sugar Bowl however, and now sits behind Liberty’s Malik Willis, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Picket and Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder in ESPN’s latest mock draft.

He is currently projected as the 40th overall pick to the Seattle Seahawks, who traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver last month.

The 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled to begin on Thursday, Apr. 28 in Las Vegas. Corral is one of 21 prospects who will attend the draft in-person, and will hope to hear his name called in the first round on Thursday as he begins his professional career after three productive seasons in Oxford.