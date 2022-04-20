Amended Alcohol Ordinance to go into effect by mid-May

The Oxford Board of Aldermen held a third reading and vote on the proposed ordinance amending the city’s Alcohol Ordinance Tuesday evening.

No changes were made to the ordinance between the second and third reading, according to Visit Oxford Executive Director Kinney Ferris.

As summarized during the previous meeting, the ordinance will allow alcoholic beverages, light wine and/or beer to be sold and consumed at city-sponsored events by city-approved vendors within a closed-off area such as a street, sidewalk, alley or public way.

Read the “Approved Alcohol Amendment”

Mayor Robyn Tannehill reiterated to the public that the ordinance will not apply to the upcoming Double Decker Festival on Friday and Saturday, Apr. 22-23. It will take effect on Thursday, May 19, after the ordinance was approved.

“It will not be in effect for Double Decker and it does not create a leisure and recreation district where you can have open containers,” said Tannehill.