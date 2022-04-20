Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for April 12 – 19

Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, April 20, 2022

By Staff Report

Lafayette County Detention Center (Bruce Newman)

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

 

April 12

Dayna Yourn, 33. Charge: Drug Court. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

 

April 13

Eddie Joiner, 44. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Melissa Reyes, 25. Charge: Malicious mischief. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Cody Britt, 34. Charge: Hold for MDOC. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Charlie Keel, 48. Charge: Attempted auto-burglary. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Debbie Pastor, 68. Charge: Careless driving, DUI 2nd. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Syvante Buford, 23. Charge: Probation violation. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

 

April 14

Hannah Crawford, 35. Charge: DUI 1st, child endangerment. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Kendrick Tillman, 35. Charge: Sale of schedule II substance, hold for MDOC. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Brittany Tankersly, 31. Charge: Possession of schedule III substance. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

 

April 15

Aaron Wilson, 23. Charge: DUI 1st, no headlights. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Pedro Pu, 40. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jason McCharen, 41. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

James Peacock, 53. Charge: Indictment, possession of controlled substance with intent. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Jeffrey Harmon, 27. Charge: Serving drug court time. This case will be heard in Drug Court.

DeAngelo Wicker, 30. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.

 

April 16

Holt William, 29. Charge: DUI 3rd. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Marvin Corrothers, 62. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.

 

April 17

Audreyanna Crawford, 28. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Brendan Mulcahy, 19. Charge: Public drunk, possession of paraphernalia, fake ID. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Joseph Farber, 19. Charge: DUI, no taillights, fake ID, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Justice court.

April 18

Leo O’Seguera, 36. Charge: DUI 1st, no insurance, no driver’s license. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Alan Clay, 27. Charge: Bench warrant. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Eugenia Thomas, 31. Charge: Felony shoplifting. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Christopher McDaniel, 33. Charge: DUI, no headlights, failure to yield. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

 

April 19

Desmond Williams, 41. Charge: Public drunk, trespassing, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Daniel Laramie, 19. Charge: DUI, careless driving, possession of paraphernalia, fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

More News

Amended Alcohol Ordinance to go into effect by mid-May

Oxford man arrested for 4th DUI among other charges after failing to pull over

Medicaid expansion vote linked to failure of ballot initiative fix

Oxford City Pool memberships to return with price increases

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...