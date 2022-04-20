Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for April 12 – 19

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

April 12

Dayna Yourn, 33. Charge: Drug Court. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

April 13

Eddie Joiner, 44. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Melissa Reyes, 25. Charge: Malicious mischief. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Cody Britt, 34. Charge: Hold for MDOC. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Charlie Keel, 48. Charge: Attempted auto-burglary. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Debbie Pastor, 68. Charge: Careless driving, DUI 2nd. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Syvante Buford, 23. Charge: Probation violation. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

April 14

Hannah Crawford, 35. Charge: DUI 1st, child endangerment. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Kendrick Tillman, 35. Charge: Sale of schedule II substance, hold for MDOC. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Brittany Tankersly, 31. Charge: Possession of schedule III substance. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

April 15

Aaron Wilson, 23. Charge: DUI 1st, no headlights. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Pedro Pu, 40. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jason McCharen, 41. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

James Peacock, 53. Charge: Indictment, possession of controlled substance with intent. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Jeffrey Harmon, 27. Charge: Serving drug court time. This case will be heard in Drug Court.

DeAngelo Wicker, 30. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.

April 16

Holt William, 29. Charge: DUI 3rd. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Marvin Corrothers, 62. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.

April 17

Audreyanna Crawford, 28. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Brendan Mulcahy, 19. Charge: Public drunk, possession of paraphernalia, fake ID. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Joseph Farber, 19. Charge: DUI, no taillights, fake ID, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Justice court.

April 18

Leo O’Seguera, 36. Charge: DUI 1st, no insurance, no driver’s license. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Alan Clay, 27. Charge: Bench warrant. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Eugenia Thomas, 31. Charge: Felony shoplifting. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Christopher McDaniel, 33. Charge: DUI, no headlights, failure to yield. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

April 19

Desmond Williams, 41. Charge: Public drunk, trespassing, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Daniel Laramie, 19. Charge: DUI, careless driving, possession of paraphernalia, fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.