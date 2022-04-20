Oxford City Pool memberships to return with price increases

The weather is still a bit chilly out, but Oxonians can expect it to heat up as we get closer to the summer. And when it does, the Oxford City Pool will be waiting for anyone ready to escape the heat and take a dip.

However, residents should expect the return of membership fees along with price increases.

Oxford Park Commission requested to increase the price of individual and family (immediate family only) membership passes. OPC has experienced price increases across programs but this increase directly involves the city, according to OPC Executive Director Seth Gaines.

“The city gets the money from people who enter the pool and [from] pool memberships,” Gaines said.

This year, individual memberships will cost $75 and family memberships will cost $225. It is a 50% increase from last year’s individual membership fee of $50 and the family fee of $150.

The $3 daily admission fee for individuals 54 and younger will remain the same. Individuals 55 and older can gain entry free.

“This would be in effect this year,” said Mayor Robyn Tannehill. “I do know we are having to pay lifeguards more and supplies and things are costing more, so our costs have increased as well.”