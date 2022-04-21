Class of 2022: Oxford High School announces top students

Oxford High School’s Commencement Ceremony will take place on Friday, May 20, 2021, at the Sandy and John Black Pavillion on the campus of the University of Mississippi.

The commencement ceremony will be led by Valedictorian, Luke Zhang, and Salutatorian, Numa Maryam.

Valedictorian, Luke Zhang

Zhang leads the Class of 2022 with a 4.67 GPA and plans to attend Washington University at St. Louis where he will double-major in Computer Science and Mathematics.

His extensive list of academic achievements includes being a three-time qualifier on the AIME (American Invitational Mathematics Exam), a four-time state champion at the Music Teacher’s National Association (MTNA) Composition Competition, 2021 National Science Bowl qualification, Founder of the school math club 2022, 2021 Canada/USA summer Mathcamp, 2020 Science Fair Regional Award, organizer of several mock math competitions on the Art of Problem Solving website, 2020 and 2021 USAMTS (United States of American Mathematical Talent Search) Bronze finisher.

He attributes his academic success to OHS teachers Christopher Baughman and Charlie Sabatier.

“Coach Baughman was my teacher Algebra II, Calculus AB, and Calculus BC,” Zhang said. “Charlie Sabatier was my AP Physics C teacher as well as directed several clubs I was in (including Science Bowl and Technology Student Association), he contributed to my further exploring of topics relating to STEM and technology.”

Zhang is the son of Hui Xiong and Yaoxin Zhang.

Salutatorian, Numa Maryam

Maryam is graduating with a 4.58 GPA and has been accepted into the Sally Barksdale Honors College at the University of Mississippi and major in Biology.

Among her accomplishments at Oxford High, she is a Certified Peer Educator through NASPA and RISE committee leader, Founder of GoGreen Recycling Club, Outreach Director of Youth Against Sexual Violence, Color Guard Member for 7 years and WGI Small Ensemble Finalist, Regional and State Science Fair Participant (4 years) and won the MSEF Best of Fair Alternate Award and Mu Alpha Theta Award.

Maryam states, “My parents have been the most influential in my academic success. Growing up I watched my parents work hard to earn their success, and their perseverance is what motivated me to make the most of my resources.”

Maryam is the daughter of Zulfiqar Ali and Fazila Zulfiqar.