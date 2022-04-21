Lafayette’s Tyrus Williams headlines list of 10 Commodores named to All-Region team

OXFORD, MISS — After finishing a perfect 9-0 in district play, the Lafayette baseball team saw 10 players named to the All-Region team, including Region 2-5A Player of the Year Tyrus Williams.

Williams headlines a long list of Commodores to make the All-Region team after head coach John Walker’s squad ran through district play with little resistance.

The senior standout batted .426 on the season, leading the team in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, home runs, doubles and triples.

“Tyrus is an exceptionally talented and special player, one of the most special talents that I’ve ever had the opportunity to coach,” Walker. “He had a difficult year last year… but this year he’s bounced back in a big-time way. He really found a home in the leadoff spot… and that’s kind of made us go a little bit.”

Senior shortstop Elijah Thompson, junior catcher Carter Newman, junior first baseman Seth Ross, sophomore infielder Brody Breithaupt and junior infielder Logan Caldwell also made the All-Region team as position players.

Junior Noah Robinson, sophomore Logan Williams, junior Everett Thompson and junior Radley Hill each made the All-Region team as pitchers.

“The biggest thing with this group, probably more than any group I’ve coached, is the personality of the team has really been able to show,” Walker said. “They’ve got a supreme confidence and they believe in themselves. It’s kind of become infectious within our whole group. They know what we’re about, they know what we’re trying to do and they feel like they’re able to accomplish that every night.”

Walker said the team stressed the importance of legacy all season, emphasizing the significance of leaving an impact on the program that stands the test of time.

“When you start to think of things from a program standpoint you want to have repeatable success. You want to leave a legacy. That’s one of our core covenants that we talk about every day… we want to leave a legacy for the group that comes behind us, and I think our guys buy into that,” he said.

Lafayette will try to do just that in the postseason as they pursue their first state title since 2006.

The Commodores will face the winner of Saltillo and Canton in the second round after receiving a bye in the first round as Region 2-5A champions. The best-of-three series is scheduled to begin on Friday, Apr. 29 at W.V. Brewer Field.